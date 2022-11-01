Cold front expected to bring rain, cooler temperatures to Southern California

A cold front is expected to move into Southern California Tuesday evening, bringing a chance of rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures that likely will stay through the rest of the week — and possibily create some wintry weather in nearby mountains.

“It could be quite chilly in the mornings, more fall-like to be sure,” said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

Late Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, the chance of rain is likely, about 60%, for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Sirard said. As the morning progresses, the possibility of showers is expected to drop to about 20%.

“Up in the mountains, we do have a chance of some snow; it looks like we could get maybe an inch of snow,” Sirard said of the mountains north of Santa Clarita. He said forecasts also show winds in some mountainous areas could reach up to 50 mph by Wednesday night.

“With the possibility of some snow showers around, we could have some icy conditions over the Grapevine,” Sirard said. “We’re only forecasting a slight chance at this point, but people need to be aware there’s a chance of wintry driving conditions in the mountains.”

There is also a good chance for rain Tuesday night in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, though most estimates show a slightly lower possibility, around 40%. Although the rain should move out of L.A. County by Wednesday afternoon, regions south and west of L.A. County still have about a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night.

The chance of wintry weather could be an issue through Thursday morning in those mountainous areas across the region. Adam Roser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, said areas with elevation above 4,000 feet, like Big Bear and Idyllwild, could see up to about an inch of snow from Tuesday through Thursday night. Higher elevations could see even more, Roser said.

Much cooler, unsettled weather expected Tue through early Thu with light rain in most areas. The Mtns could see up to 1/2" of rain, with 1-2" of snow at pass level - including Tejon Pass. Mod-strong N winds will follow Thu into early Fri. Stay tuned! #CAwx #Socal pic.twitter.com/ralqiYfXOm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 31, 2022

Cooler temperatures likely will stick around through the weekend, Sirard said. Highs are expected to stay in the 60s for Thursday and Friday across much of the Los Angeles area, which he called “several degrees below normal” for this time of year.

Orange County will see similar temperatures, with highs mostly in the low 60s, Roser said. In Riverside and San Bernardino, temperatures are forecast to be slightly lower, with highs Thursday in the high 50s, while the mountains will drop into the 30s and 40s.

“We could get some gusty northern winds in some areas,” Sirard said. “It’s going to turn much cooler, especially later in the week.”

Sirard and Roser said temperatures Friday morning could drop into the mid-40s in the early morning for much of the region, to the 30s in some parts of the eastern Inland Empire and the high desert, and even lower into the mountains.

“It’s going to be quite chilly here,” Rosen said.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly going into the weekend.