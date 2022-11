Brief, yes.

But any precipitation we’ll take as showers and high winds swept through the Southland on Wednesday morning.

Another stronger storm is possible early next week.

Reveriano Alvear sweeps water away at the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street in Los Angeles after a much-needed rainstorm moved into the region overnight. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

A rain puddle reflects clouds from a passing storm as a bicyclist rides along Ocean Front Walk in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A puddle left by Wednesday morning’s rainstorm reflects clouds and pedestrians walking along Windward Avenue in Venice. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Light fog from a cold front that moved across Lake Arrowhead overnight surrounds the Arrowhead Queen Tour Boat. Snow is expected in higher elevations on Thursday. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)