Massive storm to lash Southern California with three days of rain and snow

Southern California is bracing Monday for its first significant winter storm, which is expected to usher in three days of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds before tapering off Wednesday.

The incoming storm that originated in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to move into the region Monday, with the first band of rain reaching San Luis Obispo County by the afternoon before moving south the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will be light to moderate for most of Monday, while mountainous regions could get snow at elevations of 7,000 feet and higher on Tuesday to as low as 4,000 feet by Wednesday.

“This is a very considerable storm and a lot stronger than the previous storms we’ve had this season,” said NWS forecaster David Sweet. “Today, we’ll be getting the run-up to the big storm with light rain showers occurring across the area, but the biggest part of the storm arrives Tuesday.”

Advertisement

The storm is expected to reach its peak Tuesday before winding down on Wednesday morning and turning into scattered showers. The storm is expected to bring L.A. County about 1 to 3 inches of rain in the lower elevations, with the mountains expected to get between 2 to 3 inches.

The weather service has issued a flood watch from Monday night through Tuesday evening for portions of L.A. County, including Antelope Valley, Santa Clarity Valley and the San Gabriel Valley. The downpour has the potential to create flash flooding, rockslides and debris flows in recent burn scar areas.

Los Angeles could see up to 1.50 inches of rain during the storm while Malibu could get 1.71 inches and Pasadena could receive 2.17 inches. Areas to get the heaviest amounts include Mt. Pinos with 2.30 inches and Ojai with 2.59 inches.

How much rain are we expecting with the upcoming storm? This graphic shows storm total liquid water (we will have snow in the mountains) expected from tonight-Wednesday. Make sure your property is ready! #CAwx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/OG7DXPsqbZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 6, 2022

A winter storm warning has also been issued for the Eastern Sierra Slopes until Wednesday morning, as mountain snow could reach between 1 to 2 feet in elevations between 7,000 and 9,000 feet, according to the weather service. Winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour.

The storm isn’t expected to put a significant dent in California’s drought, which is entering its fourth year, but any precipitation could be beneficial, according to Sweet. The state is grappling with its driest three-year period on record, and long-range forecasts have suggested that drier than average conditions are expected to continue this water year, which began Oct. 1.

“You can’t eliminate drought with one storm — you have to eliminate drought with a couple seasons of significant rain — but any significant rain like this is going to help the situation,” Sweet said.

The weather service recommends motorists ensure that their windshield wipers are working, drive with headlights on and allot extra time to get to their destinations during the storm. Tuesday commutes during the morning and afternoon are likely to be affected by the rain.

“We recommend that if you don’t have to travel, then it’s best not to travel,” Sweet said. “Anytime we get a lot of rain in Southern California, we typically get a lot of accidents because people are not used to driving in the rain. If you have to go out, drive a lot slower and allow plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Expect ponding of water on the roads to cause you to lose control, so slower speeds will allow you to maintain control of your vehicle.”