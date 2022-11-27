LAX expected to have one of its busiest days since start of the pandemic

Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days at Los Angeles International Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people head home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

An estimated 215,000 travelers are expected to pass through LAX Sunday, said Heath Montgomery, spokesman for the airport. These numbers are just slightly below the record-breaking 2019 Thanksgiving travel volume, and about 20,000 more passengers per day compared with 2021.

“We’re not quite back to normal,” Montgomery said, referring to travel before the pandemic. “But at the same time, it’s probably going to be the busiest day we’ve had since early 2020.”

The airport has not seen major delays or cancellations, Montgomery said, adding that 95% of flights were on time Sunday morning.

