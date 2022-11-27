Advertisement
Share
California

Los Angeles County health officials issue cold weather alert

Two women enjoy the view from the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Two women enjoy the view from the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel Mountains.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday issued a cold weather alert for what’s expected to be a chilly week in Southern California.

Starting Monday, wind chill temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The cold weather is forecast to last until at least Friday.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities.”

Advertisement

Davis advised residents “not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 11: Pedestrians Monday morning enjoy the beautiful weather along the Santa Monica beach which remains open at all times. But out of an abundance of caution and to contribute to regional efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, the Santa Monica Pier will be temporarily closed the remaining weekends in January. The Pier remains open to pedestrians Monday Through Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible and the closure is part of meeting this need. Santa Monica Pier on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County expected to see cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and possibly rain next week

There’s a possibility of rain next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials also reminded Southland residents to check in frequently with family members, friends and neighbors in affected areas with limited mobility and limited access to heat — including seniors and those who are ill — and to offer assistance if needed. Pets should be kept indoors when temperatures drop, they added.

Most of the Southern California region is expected to see highs in the 60s beginning Monday with lows in the mid-40s at night, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson. Forecasters expect cloudy skies and a 60% to 70% chance of rain showers beginning Thursday night and continuing through Saturday or Sunday.

“There’s the potential for an extended wet period that will bring decent rainfall to the area,” Thompson said.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need a warm and dry place to stay. Locations and transportation information are online at www.lahsa.org or by calling the L.A. County Information line at 211.

California
Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a reporter with the mental health initiative at the Los Angeles Times and writes Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter. She previously worked on The Times’ education team and was a staff reporter at both the Reading Eagle in Eastern Pennsylvania and MassLive in Western Massachusetts. She graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2018 and is currently pursuing her master of social work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement