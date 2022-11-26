L.A. County expected to see cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and possibly rain next week

Prepare to bundle up, Los Angeles.

Cooler temperatures are expected to hit the region over the next few days, bringing chilly nights, cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain headed into next weekend.

The forecast is still fluctuating, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Sirard cautioned Saturday.

The current NWS models show that the Southern California region is expected to see highs in the 60s beginning Monday with lows in the mid-40s at night. General cloudiness is expected Wednesday with patchy fog starting that evening and continuing until Thursday.

The region could see some much needed rain by Dec. 3.

“We need the rain really badly,” Sirard said. “It ended up being a dry winter last year.”

This year’s rainfall — though so far greater than last year’s — is considered normal. Some parts of the region saw record rainfall earlier this month. The hope is that the trend continues.

Advertisement

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we’re going to get more rain in the coming weeks,” Sirard said.

Meanwhile, sunny skies and temperatures ranging from the high 60s to low 70s are forecast for much of Southern California this weekend. Sunday evening is expected to be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.