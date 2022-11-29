Advertisement
Share
California

Mayor-elect Bass names LA28 executive Chris Thompson as chief of staff

Mayor-Elect Karen Bass speaking
Mayor-elect Karen Bass named her chief of staff on Tuesday. She has invited staffers working for Mayor Eric Garcetti to remain in their jobs through April to aid in the transition.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Julia WickStaff Writer 
Share

Mayor-elect Karen Bass announced one of the central roles in her administration Tuesday, naming LA28 senior vice president Christopher Thompson as her chief of staff.

Thompson, who will also guide Bass’ transition, will start Monday. He is the first major hire announced by the new administration.

“My number one priority is assembling a team that will be ready on day one to move our city forward,” Bass said in a press release that touted Thompson’s public and private sector experience.

Advertisement

The mayor-elect’s term begins Dec. 12. She previously invited all staffers in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office to remain in their jobs through April, according to a letter sent last week — an unusual move intended to provide stability during a short transition period.

LOS ANGELES-CA - NOVEMBER 17, 2022: Karen Bass walks out to make her election announcement at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 17, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Faced with tight transition, Mayor-elect Bass invites Garcetti staff to stay on through April

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass is expected to name her chief of staff imminently.

Thompson currently leads government relations for the organizing committee for Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He started his career in Congress, ultimately serving as chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

After leaving Capitol Hill in 2013, Thompson spent nearly seven years in various roles at Edison International and Southern California Edison before joining LA28 in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The people of this city spoke loud and clear when they delivered a decisive victory for Mayor-elect Bass,” Thompson said in a statement. “She has laid out a clear vision and plan to confront the crisis of homelessness and to make our city safer and more affordable for all. I look forward to helping her execute that vision.”

CaliforniaOlympicsL.A. Politics
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering City Hall and the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election. She was part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement