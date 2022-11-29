Mayor-elect Bass names LA28 executive Chris Thompson as chief of staff

Mayor-elect Karen Bass announced one of the central roles in her administration Tuesday, naming LA28 senior vice president Christopher Thompson as her chief of staff.

Thompson, who will also guide Bass’ transition, will start Monday. He is the first major hire announced by the new administration.

“My number one priority is assembling a team that will be ready on day one to move our city forward,” Bass said in a press release that touted Thompson’s public and private sector experience.

The mayor-elect’s term begins Dec. 12. She previously invited all staffers in Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office to remain in their jobs through April, according to a letter sent last week — an unusual move intended to provide stability during a short transition period.

Thompson currently leads government relations for the organizing committee for Los Angeles’ 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. He started his career in Congress, ultimately serving as chief of staff to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

After leaving Capitol Hill in 2013, Thompson spent nearly seven years in various roles at Edison International and Southern California Edison before joining LA28 in 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The people of this city spoke loud and clear when they delivered a decisive victory for Mayor-elect Bass,” Thompson said in a statement. “She has laid out a clear vision and plan to confront the crisis of homelessness and to make our city safer and more affordable for all. I look forward to helping her execute that vision.”