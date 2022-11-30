Read our full coverage of the 48,000 UC academic workers on strike

About 48,000 unionized academic workers across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job on Nov. 14, calling for better pay and benefits.

The workers include teaching assistants, postdoctoral scholars, graduate student researchers, tutors and fellows and perform much of the teaching and research at the state’s premier higher education system.

They are demanding significant pay increases to afford housing in the high-cost areas where most UC campuses are located, child-care subsidies, enhanced healthcare for dependents, longer family leave, public transit passes and lower tuition costs for international scholars.

The University of California and its postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers reached a tentative agreement on Tuesday that would raise their pay to among the highest in the nation. But the workers won’t return to campus yet as a demonstration of support to the approximately 36,000 graduate student employees who remain on strike.