Storm could bring feet of snow to Sierra Nevada, then rain and wind to L.A.

A storm system moving down the West Coast is expected to wallop the Sierra Nevada, dropping feet of snow before bringing widespread rain and wind to Southern California later this week.

Officials have issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra from Wednesday night to Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

The Sierra could see 1 to 3 feet of snow and wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph. The mountains of Shasta County and the southern Cascade Mountains are expected to get 10 to 30 inches of snow.

Authorities are discouraging travel on mountain highways and have said another storm system is expected to hit Northern California over the weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wednesday night through Friday morning as a strong winter storm brings heavy mountain and upper foothill snow. Mountain travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED! Another winter storm will impact #NorCal this weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/XXXZWhH4Ty — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 29, 2022

The storm is forecast to lose some of its bite as it moves south.

Meteorologists expect light rain as early as Wednesday, leading to moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds from the south beginning late Thursday in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, then moving south to Ventura and Los Angeles counties by early Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

“Rain will taper off by Friday night, but light showers are possible again early Sunday,” the weather service said.

Forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches of rain in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

“Snow levels through early Friday are expected to generally remain above 7,000 [feet], so any accumulations will remain at resort levels and above,” the officials said.

Storm still on track. Light rain possible anywhere Wed - Thu morning. Moderate to heavy rain expected Thu Night through Fri Morning. Moderate to strong south winds also expected, especially mountains and Central Coast. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/6uvsxmPWzG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 29, 2022

The weather service’s San Diego forecast office, which also covers Orange County and the Inland Empire, said scattered showers are possible in its area Thursday, but “more substantial, widespread rain” is expected to move from the northwest to southeast that night.

“The highest chances and heaviest rainfall will remain focused on San Bernardino and Riverside counties, mainly occurring through the overnight hours into Friday morning,” the weather service said. “Lighter rainfall will spread into Riverside and San Diego counties overnight.”

Forecasters believe the south and southwest-facing slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains could get 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Less than an inch is expected in Orange County and the western Inland Empire, and ¼ inch or less in San Diego County and desert areas, the weather service said.

Gusty onshore winds are expected to increase Thursday morning in the mountains and desert slopes, reaching peak intensity Thursday night into early Friday.