Mayoral-elect Karen Bass’ daughter ‘not seriously hurt’ in West Adams hit-and-run crash

One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass’ daughters was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in L.A.'s West Adams neighborhood, Bass said in a statement.

Bass, who will be sworn in as mayor later this month, said her daughter “was not seriously hurt and is home after being cared for at the hospital.” Bass did not identify which of her daughters was involved in the crash.

“I am grateful for the first responders and health care professionals who ensured her well-being,” she said. “The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this incident.”

Bass spokesman Zach Seidl declined to comment further.

LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz said officers responded to a radio call of a hit and run around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of South La Brea Avenue and Ferndale Street. He referred questions to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office.

KNBC reported that police said that four men ran from an SUV and that authorities were checking for security camera video.

Scythia, Omar and Yvette Lechuga are the biological children of Jesus Lechuga, Bass’ former husband, born after Bass and Lechuga divorced in the 1980s. Bass stayed friends with Jesus and was an active figure in their lives so much so that Yvette and Scythia regularly referred to her as “mom” on the campaign trail.

“She took me to my doctor’s appointments and loaded up the van with me and my sister Emilia and all my other brothers and sisters, and go head to the beach, go to the museums and just run around L.A.,” Yvette Lechuga said at a campaign event earlier this year.

Bass’ biological daughter, Emilia Wright, and her husband, Michael Wright, were killed in an early morning car crash on the 405 Freeway in October 2006.