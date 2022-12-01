Photos: 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park

Share
The Wall Las Memorias commemorated World AIDS Day on Thursday night with its 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park. The event was free and open to the public. Event organizers said beforehand that it “will be a time for healing, remembrance and action and will include prayer, song and testimony.”
