California

Photos: 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park

A building is lighted red at night.
Los Angeles City Hall is bathed in red light to commemorate World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2022.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Luis SincoStaff Photographer 
Share

The Wall Las Memorias commemorated World AIDS Day on Thursday night with its 29th annual Noche de Las Memorias at the AIDS Monument in Lincoln Park. The event was free and open to the public. Event organizers said beforehand that it “will be a time for healing, remembrance and action and will include prayer, song and testimony.”

A person in a feathered headdress.
Lupe Gozalez, a member of the Yankuititl Aztec Dance Group, burns sage at Plaza Las Memorias in Linclon Park as part of a World AIDS Day event on Dec. 1, 2022.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A woman in front of a wall of names.
Irene Huerta looks for the name of her uncle on a wall inscribed with the names of victims of the AIDS epidemic during the World AIDS Day event at Linclon Park.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A bag is illuminated from within at night.
Bags containing candles line the ground at Lincoln Park as dozens of people gathered to commemorate World AIDS Day.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A crowd of people outdoors at night.
Dozens of people gather at Lincoln Park.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
People in colorful headdresses and clothing.
Members of the Yankuititl Aztec Dance Group burn sage at Plaza Las Memorias.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Arches on a bridge are lighted red.
The arches of the new 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles are illuminated by red light to commemorate World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2022.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California
Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times