Light rain expected for most of Los Angeles County this weekend, less than anticipated

Temperatures will remain mostly cool this weekend, but there will be less rainfall in Los Angeles County than was previously anticipated due to a storm system stalling just north of the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California could receive a quarter inch to a third of an inch of rain early Sunday, with most of the moisture hitting northwest communities near the Grapevine, just north of L.A. County, according to NWS meteorologist Carol Smith.

But the Los Angeles Basin is expected to receive a mere tenth of an inch of rain during the same period, while neighboring Ventura County could get as much as half an inch, forecasters said.

Advertisement

The first of two storms moved south from California’s Central Coast on Thursday. Minor rain was reported in the valleys and West Los Angeles on Friday.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded a tenth of an inch on Friday with surrounding areas claiming no more than one-third of an inch of precipitation. The San Fernando Valley received the most rain with Porter Ranch collecting 1.24 inches, Northridge 0.64 inches and Van Nuys receiving a third of an inch.

Most of Los Angeles County received less than half an inch of rain on Friday.

The first storm system was supposed to deliver more precipitation across the county, but estimates changed when the main front stalled over Ventura County, according to the NWS. Parts of the storm even shifted northward away from Los Angeles County.

A second storm moved into the area late Friday evening and was predicted to remain until Saturday. However, the National Weather Service said its path remains in flux and the storm could push farther into Los Angeles County on Sunday.

Parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are under flash flood guidance, while there is a wind advisory for the Santa Lucia, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara mountains until Sunday at 3 a.m.