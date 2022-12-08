With rain expected Sunday, Karen Bass’ inauguration is moving to L.A. Live

Mayor-elect Karen Bass’ plans to hold her public inauguration Sunday on the steps of City Hall have been scuttled by a rainy weather forecast.

“New location, same historic event!” Bass said in a Thursday evening tweet, announcing that the event will now be held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. The indoor venue seats more than 7,000 people.

Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris during the ceremony. But she won’t officially take office as Los Angeles’ first female mayor until Monday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said rain is forecast throughout the day Sunday, with moderate rain in the morning and light showers in the afternoon.

The ceremony will be free and open to the public, as long as they RSVP.

“Don’t worry — if you have already RSVP’d, you do not need to RSVP again,” Bass said in the tweet announcing the change in venue.