Re-homed for the holidays: Griffith Park ponies find new digs

When Los Angeles declined to extend the lease of the Griffith Park Pony Rides, bringing the attraction to an end after more than 70 years, operator Stephen Weeks had a major concern.

“While I’m obviously disappointed,” he said last week, “my focus right now is to find ... forever homes for our ponies.”

More than 30 ponies would need to be re-homed, and Weeks felt “great anxiety” over the task.

Advertisement

“My fear was it would be difficult to find [them] good homes,” he said Wednesday in an interview with The Times.

But his anxiety proved unfounded.

California How animal rights, changing times doomed Griffith Park pony rides Customers and workers have mixed reactions to the closing of the Griffith Park pony rides. Now it’s time to find forever homes for the ponies.

Weeks said he was surprised by “the sheer volume of telephone calls and emails” he received daily. He estimated he’d been receiving about 50 calls per day since the announcement.

“Literally, on my desk, there’s a stack of calls right now that I physically don’t even have the time to return,” he said.

It’s a happy turn of events on the heels of the closure, which followed protests at the attraction by animal welfare activists who claimed the animals were overworked and neglected. The city subsequently hired a third-party veterinarian to examine the animals; no abuse was found, but some recommendations were made for living conditions and amenities.

Weeks says that in looking for homes for the ponies, he has chosen not to sell them to another business that offers rides or to auction.

“Some ponies are obviously capable of working, but as far as commercially working, it’s just my preference,” he said. “They’ve done that, and now they should experience something new in life, less work.”

As of Wednesday, 25 of the ponies had found new homes just in time for the holidays.

Individuals with equine experience as well as sanctuaries have inquired about the animals, Weeks said. Potential suitors are vetted.

“We bring them in and consult with them at the pony rides,” Weeks said. “We make sure that they’re horse owners. We want to know what they want from the ponies.”

The prospective caretakers are asked about their facilities, the types of feed they provide, their veterinarians and other pertinent questions.

So far, the ponies have been re-homed one or two at a time, with the few remaining requiring long-term medical care.

“Those ponies will probably be going to a sanctuary,” he said, “to give them the type of continuing medical care ... they need.”

Although Weeks is happy that many of the ponies have new lives to look forward to, he said that saying goodbye to the animals had been emotional not only for himself but also his employees.

“It’s almost like saying goodbye to a family pet,” he said.