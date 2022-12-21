A SoCal Christmas poem: “Bring Your Santa Hat”

What’s red and white and keeps away the blues? Santa hats, if you so choose. Wearing one can warm your head Or warm the hearts of others, truth be said. To some it looks silly, to others slick, When tapping into their inner St. Nick. Not seen year round, there is a reason They only bloom during Christmas season.
Mel Melcon started out with the Los Angeles Times in 1984 as a summer intern and has been here ever since. He worked on a freelance basis from 1985 to 1997, then was hired full time. Melcon likes to capture the offbeat and funny side of life in his images.