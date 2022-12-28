Disneyland reminds visitors to ‘treat others with respect’ after brawls go viral

The “Happiest Place on Earth” is reminding visitors to “treat others with respect” after a few violent confrontations took place at the Anaheim resort.

The reminder came in the form of a new “courtesy” section to the Disneyland website, which was added days after a similar notice appeared on the website for the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The new section was added to the Southern California resort’s website as one of the “Top Things You Should Know” before visiting the park, including reminders to make park reservations, updates on face mask requirements, and using the park’s app for parkgoers to plan their visit.

Advertisement

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the notice reads. The section links to the park’s rules.

The new section is similar to the one officials added to the Walt Disney World Resort, which asks visitors to “Be the magic you want to see in the world.”

“You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the Disney World notice reads. “Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

KTLA reported the Disney World notice was added in mid-December, while the Disneyland update was added during the holiday season.

A spokesperson for Disneyland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new notices come after a few confrontations inside the park have been recorded and gone viral online. The videos on social media have at times pierced through the carefully crafted image of the resort, showing fights and ugly confrontations inside.

In July 2019, a violent brawl at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland between relatives was captured on video, showing parents scurrying children past the fight as fist flew.

In May, another video posted on Twitter showed park security trying to pull several people apart who had begun to brawl before the beginning of park’s Fantasmic! firework and water show.

Disneyland is not the only park to struggle with unruly crowds. In July, Knott’s Berry Farm instituted a new policy requiring chaperones for all underage visitors on Fridays and Saturdays. The decision came after a series of fights between teens broke out at the park, forcing officials to close early.