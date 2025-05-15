Disneyland’s new water show: ‘Inside Out’s’ ‘Be happy’ message irks, while the Muppets charm

The Disneyland Resort’s new “World of Color” show begins with some regal nostalgia. Standing before a lagoon in Disney California Adventure, we hear the voice of Walt Disney, and see a host of Disney’s animated classics — “The Little Mermaid,” “Pinocchio,” “The Lion King” and more — projected on fountains to a patient, stately interpretation of “Rainbow Connection” from Boyz II Men.

We are prepped for a show of romanticized remembrance while we hear Disney recite the original dedication speech for Disneyland. The park, he tells us, is hoped to be a “source of joy and inspiration,” only when he hits the word “joy,” the show suddenly switches direction. That’s when the character of Joy from the “Inside Out” films arrives on the scene, and quickly stamps out any looks back. “World of Color Happiness!” is then off and running, a brisk, music-focused show dedicated to all things “happiness.”

Disneyland this July is turning 70, but the festivities officially launch Friday. “World of Color Happiness!” is one of many entertainment offerings that the park will highlight over the coming year, but it’s designed to be arguably the showcase production, as many others, such as the nighttime parade “Paint the Night,” are returning shows. And “World of Color Happiness!” sets the tone of the 70th anniversary celebrations. Disneyland faithful who remember the 60th anniversary a decade ago will recall an anniversary year that dug deep into Disneyland history and lore.

“Paint the Night,” initially introduced for Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, is back for its 70th. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort)

For the 70th, Disney creatives spoke of wanting to create a party vibe. Even the logo jumps out like a birthday cake topper, with the number “70” alternately blocky and rounded as if constructed out of frosting. Those after some of that patented Disneyland nostalgia will find it in a short, five-minute projection show over on the facade of It’s a Small World, but even that production — “Tapestry of Happiness,” which ever-so-slightly glances at the artwork of key Small World designer Mary Blair — is a jovial affair.

Similarly, a projection show on California Adventure’s Carthay Circle — “Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night” — is a two-minute, energetic morsel, one featuring Tinker Bell turning the upscale lounge and restaurant into Sleeping Beauty Castle one moment, and a canvas for fireworks in the next. Consider it a mini street fest. Elsewhere, Disney has tastefully added “Coco’s” Miguel and Dante to It’s a Small World, and the video game attraction Toy Story Midway Mania has been outfitted with a host of new targets, some worth 700 or 7,000 points.

Still to come, of course, is “Walt Disney — A Magical Life,” set to open on Disneyland’s official anniversary date of July 17. The show will feature the debut of an audio-animatronic figure of Disney, and is expected to retell the Disneyland creation myth. No doubt “A Magical Life” will inject Disneyland’s 70th celebration, which is scheduled to last through next summer, a dose of history, but for now, the resort wants guests tapping and dancing. Even a new show for tots, “Disney Junior: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!,” is framed around throwing a house party, complete with a booty-shaking Goofy.

A good time, no doubt, and yet I found myself missing a hint of sentimentality while watching “World of Color Happiness!” Ostensibly a clip show, any “World of Color” presents a challenge in trying to stitch together a theme out of sometimes dozens of films — some that soar by across a pond of cascading fountains, and others that float into the sky on cleverly crafted projected bubbles. Songs given centerpiece showings here include “I2I” from “A Goofy Movie” and “I’ve Got a Dream” from “Tangled.”

The new projection show “Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night” is a morsel of energy that illuminates the facade of restaurant and lounge Carthay Circle. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort)

The narrative throughline follows the characters of “Inside Out” as they circle in and around other Disney films, so much so that “Happiness!” at times feels like an “Inside Out” short. Joy’s quest is to discover what makes everyone happy and she struggles with some other emotions, such as Sadness and Anxiety, and “Encanto’s” “Surface Pressure” arrives to remind us that happiness isn’t always easy to come by. But that moment is fleeting. Joy has a mission.

I wish it dug a little deeper. Happiness, after all, isn’t always our goal, and Disney’s films feature a breath of emotions, including a number that focus on finding strength in adversity. “Happiness!” glances at them, with quick references to “The Lion King” or “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” but the focus is on having a blast — the boy band crushes of “Turning Red,” for instance, or platitudes such as focusing on a dream and making a wish (“This Wish”). Have we already forgotten the lessons of “The Princess and the Frog”?

Yet “Happiness!” is so steadfast — borderline oppressive, I’d argue — in its message that here, at Disneyland, with family or friends, we are happy, that it became the rare Disneyland show I actually felt slightly excluded from. Happiness is a luxury, and audiences will bring their own emotions to the show. I arrived in the midst of what’s been a difficult year, one that has me turning to Disneyland, yes, but for comfort rather than pure joy.

Disney’s full dedication speech notes it’s a place dedicated to “the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts” that have created America, and throughout the park we find idealized messages, but those that help us make sense of the world rather than wish it away. Whether exploring gluttony and sin (Pirates of the Caribbean), the impermanence of life (Haunted Mansion) or perseverance in hard work (Snow White’s Enchanted Wish), Disneyland finds delight in the messiness of life.

“World of Color Happiness!” centers on a quest from “Inside Out” character Joy to discover what makes each of us happy. (Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort)

By the end of “World of Color Happiness!,” which concludes with an upbeat commercial jingle of a tune from Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, I found myself wanting to scream at Joy: Leave me alone and let me be down. For while that is totally OK, too, “Happiness!” doesn’t aim to be anything more than a marketing tag line — “celebrate happy” — for Disneyland’s 70th.

And yet I found myself charmed by the pre-show for “Happiness!” Here, we see the Muppets, also celebrating a 70th anniversary, try and fail to give a safety spiel. Gonzo wants to perform a stunt, Miss Piggy aims to steal the show, and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem fail to get the band back together. Ultimately, the job gets done, but not without an assortment of comedic fits and starts. Here’s betting it brings a smile to your face, and does so without telling you to do so.