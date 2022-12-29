Advertisement
LAPD investigating fatal hit-and-run in Koreatown

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Koreatown involving a man who was apparently lying in the street at the time of the incident, authorities said..

A motorist was traveling southbound on Western Avenue about 1:30 a.m. and approaching Wilshire Boulevard when the driver hit the victim, who was lying down in the roadway, according to LAPD spokesperson Warren Moore.

The man, who was between 30 and 40 years old and wasn’t homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said. No description of the driver or the vehicle was available.

