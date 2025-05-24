Advertisement
California

Man struck by Metro A Line (Blue) train in South-Central L.A.

A pedestrian safely crosses the road while a METRO Blue line train makes a turn in downtown Los Angeles.
A pedestrian safely crosses the road while a Metro Blue Line train makes a turn in downtown Los Angeles in 2012.
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 

A man was in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a Metro A Line (Blue) train in South-Central Los Angeles, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was hit at 5:41 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near Griffith Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. The train tracks in the area run along a busy intersection with multiple lanes of traffic.

The man was transported to a hospital, Stewart said. It was not immediately clear why he was on the tracks.

Advertisement

There were no injuries reported on the train, Stewart said.

However, riders may face delays because of the incident, as trains are running on a single track at the San Pedro/Washington Station, according to Metro.

More to Read

CaliforniaTransportation
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she covers the many ways climate change is reshaping life in California, including drought, floods, wildfires and deadly heat.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement