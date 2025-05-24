Man struck by Metro A Line (Blue) train in South-Central L.A.

A pedestrian safely crosses the road while a Metro Blue Line train makes a turn in downtown Los Angeles in 2012.

A man was in critical condition Saturday after being struck by a Metro A Line (Blue) train in South-Central Los Angeles, officials said.

The man, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was hit at 5:41 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near Griffith Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart. The train tracks in the area run along a busy intersection with multiple lanes of traffic.

The man was transported to a hospital, Stewart said. It was not immediately clear why he was on the tracks.

Advertisement

There were no injuries reported on the train, Stewart said.

However, riders may face delays because of the incident, as trains are running on a single track at the San Pedro/Washington Station, according to Metro.