California

Crews search for missing Orange County hiker

Jeffrey Morton
Jeffrey Morton, a 63-year-old Yorba Linda man, is missing after he left his home for a hike Friday morning and did not return, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Phil WillonAssistant Editor, Sacramento 
The search for a hiker who went missing near Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea entered its second day Saturday, with crews continuing to scour the wilderness after rescue dogs detected the man’s scent.

Jeffrey Morton, 63, of Yorba Linda, left home to go hiking at about 2:30 a.m. Friday and has been missing ever since, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Morton often goes hiking at the park at that time and returns around sunrise, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodroof said rescue crews received good news Saturday when bloodhounds assisting with the search got a “hit” on Morton, though he remained missing.

Morton’s car, a white 2004 Acura MDX SUV, was found on the corner of Brea Hills Avenue, across from the park. He does not have a cell phone, according to the sheriff’s office, and because he has never failed to return home after his early morning hikes, he is considered a “critical missing person.”

Morton is described as white, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Phil Willon

Phil Willon is an assistant editor based in the Sacramento bureau of the Los Angeles Times and guides coverage of California politics and assists with state capital coverage.

