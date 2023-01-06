California

Photos: Newsom sworn in for a second term

Gov. Gavin Newsom marches with others down a street
Gov. Gavin Newsom joins a march as part of his second inauguration ceremonies in Sacramento on Friday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary CoronadoStaff Photographer 
Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated the start of his second term Friday, the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, choosing the moment to contrast California’s progressive and inclusive values with what he called the “ugliness that overflowed on January 6.”

Tapping into the symbolism of the day when insurrectionist supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol in 2021, Newsom drew on his family’s Golden State roots to define diametrical visions of America in his inaugural address delivered under cloudy skies near the steps of the California statehouse.

“I hear the echoes of my own family’s story in those that are still coming to California to pursue their dreams, drawn by the myth and magic of this place,” Newsom said. “Whether your family came here for work, or safety, California offered freedom to access it, not contingent on you looking a certain way, talking a certain way, thinking a certain way. And that’s what makes this place so special.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom takes the oath of office.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, with wife Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom and children Brooklynn, holding the microphone, and Dutch, takes the oath of office, administered by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero in Sacramento.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Gavin Newsom, after taking the oath of office being sworn in by Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, his inauguration
Newsom, joined by his family, waves from the stage after being sworn in for a second term as California governor.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Guests wave California flags as Gov. Gavin Newsom gives the inaugural address after taking the oath of office
Guests wave California flags at Newsom’s second inaugural ceremony.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Newsom greets supporters.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Gov. Gavin Newsom's children Dutch, Brooklynn, Montana and Hunter say the Pledge of Allegiance
The governor’s children, from left, Dutch, Brooklynn, Montana and Hunter, say the Pledge of Allegiance at their father’s second inauguration ceremony on the Capitol Mall in Sacramento.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Coronado

Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.

