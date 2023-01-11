Janu-buried!! California ski resorts have received more than 300 inches of snow so far this season

A series of atmospheric river storms so far this year have left state ski resorts flush.

Mammoth Mountain has received 40 to 54 inches from the latest storm and has already surpassed last year’s season snowfall total of 310 inches at the Main Lodge and 419 inches at the summit.

Further north at Palisades Tahoe, the resort has received more than 8½ feet of snow since Jan. 1 and more is on the way.

Buckle up.

Mammoth Mountain

A statue of Mammoth Mountain founder Dave McCoy is buried under snow. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

Cars parked in the town of Mammoth Lakes are completely covered under snow.

(Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

As the snow continued to fall at Mammoth Mountain, limited lift access was available for the brave who ventured out. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

A person tries to dig their car out of a snow bank in Mammoth Lakes. (Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism)

Palisades Tahoe

Cars are buried under snow at Palisades Tahoe, which has received over 8 1/2 feet of snow since Jan. 1 and a season total of 300 inches. (Blake Kessler/Palisades Tahoe)

Skiers board a chair lift to take advantage of the more than 8 1/2 feet of snow Palisades Tahoe has received since Jan. 1. (Blake Kessler/Palisades Tahoe)

Palisades Tahoe has officially received over 8 1/2 feet of snow since Jan. 1 and more is on the way. (Blake Kessler/Palisades Tahoe)

A worker clears walkways at Palisades Tahoe, which has received 300 inches so far this season. (Blake Kessler/Palisades Tahoe)