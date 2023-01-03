California storm watch: What to know about upcoming rain and winds

Just days after one wet weather system pummeled California with heavy rains and strong winds — causing flooding and power outages in parts of Northern California — forecasters are predicting even more rain this week for the already-saturated state.

Another atmospheric river is headed toward California’s central and northern coast, bringing a strong band of moisture and cold front that forecasters say could cause “widespread flooding” and dangerous winds across the state Wednesday and Thursday.

The most perilous forecasts are for parts of Northern California, but a flood watch is in effect for much of the state over the next two days, spanning from Orange County to California’s northwestern corner.