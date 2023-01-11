Amid concerns over three deaths, LAPD releases video

When Shameka Smith called Los Angeles police one afternoon last week to report her estranged husband had violated a restraining order by showing up at her apartment and grown violent, she mentioned several times that he hadn’t been taking his medication to treat schizophrenia.

It was for this exact type of call that years ago the LAPD created its Mental Evaluation Unit, which pairs officers with county social workers trained in de-escalating standoffs with people thought to be mentally ill. But when a group of patrol officers dispatched to the apartment building in the city’s Rampart neighborhood huddled outside to devise a plan, no one suggested calling the unit.

Instead, they confronted 45-year-old Takar Smith on their own, engaging in a tense back-and-forth with the incoherent man that ended when two officers opened fire, killing Smith as he knelt on the kitchen floor holding a knife.

On Wednesday, police Chief Michel Moore took the unusual step of publicly second-guessing the officers’ handling of the incident before an investigation has been done, indicating he believes they should have tried to summon a team from the mental health unit. He added that he also had concerns about the “initial actions” officers took when Smith’s wife first went to an LAPD station seeking help.

At a news conference, Moore said he had “concern relative to the communications operator who took information from this victim ... as well as the actions of our officers and supervisors not acting on information regarding this individual’s prior mental health issues or current mental health issues.”

Moore made his comments as the department released video footage of Smith’s killing captured by cameras worn by officers, as well as video of two other deadly encounters that occurred last week.

In one, police fatally shot a man in South L.A. who had been throwing objects at passing cars and, according to a LAPD account, was holding a sharp piece of metal when confronted by police. In the other incident, a man suspected of causing a car accident in Venice while driving under the influence died several hours after an officer stunned him repeatedly with a Taser.

The death of the man in the car accident, Keenan Anderson, drew significant attention when Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization, announced he was her cousin and accused the officers of using unnecessary force that killed him.

Under department rules, the LAPD releases videos of police shootings within 45 days of an incident. But as recent incidents garnered increasing attention, Moore decided to move more quickly.

Included in the video of Smith’s killing was audio of the call his wife made to a nonemergency number given to her by an officer at the LAPD’s Rampart station. In it, she requested help from police to remove her husband from her apartment, saying she had a restraining order against him, that he had been violent with her in the past and that he had been throwing things around the apartment.

She warned that he had threatened to fight police if they were called and that there was a knife in the kitchen. But she also relayed that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not taking his medication.

“He’s acting crazy and he’s supposed to take medication because he has like a mental illness,” she said.

Police arrived and tried to convince Takar Smith to leave with them, the video shows. When he refused, they followed him into the apartment. After about 15 minutes of back-and-forth, during which Smith was verbally combative and often sounded incoherent, the officers cornered him in the kitchen. They struck him with Tasers after he picked up the knife, causing him to drop the blade, the body camera footage shows. When he picked it back up and raised it up while on his knees, the officers opened fire.

Moore said that seven total rounds were fired: two by one officer and five by another.

After the videos’ release, Mayor Karen Bass released a statement saying she had “grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes.”

“Full investigations are underway, and I pledge that the City’s investigations into these deaths will be transparent and will reflect the values of Los Angeles,” the statement said. “I will ensure that the City’s investigations will drive only toward truth and accountability. Furthermore, the officers involved must be placed on immediate leave.”

Times staff writers Richard Winton and David Zahniser and the Associated Press contributed to this report.