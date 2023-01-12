Timeline: When will next storms hit Southern California? How long will it rain?

Southern California, already battered by a powerful storm this week, should expect more rain by the weekend, forecasters said.

Here is what to expect.

Timeline

The latest in a series of atmospheric rivers will arrive Friday at the earliest, but will hit in earnest by Saturday.

Another even weaker storm is forecast to arrive late Sunday and continue into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Forecast

The first storm will be “considerably weaker” than the one that just left but will “still be an above-average winter storm” in terms of rainfall amounts, the National Weather Service said. Gusts of up to 40 mph could batter San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

While the first storm will sweep through relatively quickly, it’s possible the second could move more slowly, potentially lingering into Tuesday. “So while rain rates could be lower, the duration of rain may be longer,” the weather service said.



Snow levels are expected to be around 6,000 feet.

Details

Here is what Angelenos can expect over the holiday weekend:

Friday: 20% chance of rain.



Saturday: 70% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy, more rain likely in evening.



Monday: More rain expected through the day