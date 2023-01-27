Was your latest natural gas bill more expensive than usual? Share it with us

The Los Angeles Times is looking into natural gas bills across California.

The Golden State’s utility providers have warned that natural gas bills will be much higher than usual this month.

It helps our reporters to see what your bills look like, how much costs have risen since this time last year, and what those higher prices will mean for you.

If your latest natural gas bill shocked you, we’d love to review it.

A reporter may follow up with you to learn more.