California

I-5 construction and lane closures could mean traffic headaches in Santa Fe Springs

A map shows the closed portion of Interstate 5
Area where Interstate 5 will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday for the changing and installation of overhead signs.
(Caltrans)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
Two lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed in both directions Thursday and Friday nights in the Santa Fe Springs area, between Valley View Avenue and Norwalk Boulevard/San Antonio Drive, to change and install overhead signs, the California Department of Transportation has announced.

The Friday night closures in particular will overlap with rush hour.

The closures will move from place to place as work progresses but are scheduled to begin at about 8 pm. Thursday on the northbound I-5 at Carmenita Road. Work will continue until 5 a.m. at various locations.

On Friday, the roadwork and lane closures are expected to begin at 7 p.m. on the southbound I-5 at Valley View Avenue.

Caltrans suggests detouring via State Route 91, which runs east-west, and Interstate 605, which runs north-south.

According to Marc Bischoff, Caltrans public information officer, the work is part of the $640-million Interstate 5 Valley View Interchange Project, which broke ground in November 2016.

The goal is to add one HOV and one mixed-flow lane of traffic in each direction along a 1½-mile stretch of the 5 Freeway at Valley View Avenue, from the Artesia Boulevard undercrossing to the North Fork of Coyote Creek in La Mirada.

Separately, an 11-mile stretch of the I-5 will see lane closures overnight, starting at 11 p.m., through Feb. 11 for pavement repair, mostly between Hollywood Way and Roscoe Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Times staff writer Andrew Campa contributed to this story.

California
Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

