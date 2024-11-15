Here’s where the 605 Freeway will be closed this weekend

Sections of the 605 Freeway will be closed for repaving this weekend.

Weekend motorists beware: Southbound lanes on the 605 Freeway will be closed for a weekend facelift in the Downey and Norwalk areas.

Caltrans announced an extended weekend closure on the 605 Freeway between Interstate 5 in Downey and Firestone Boulevard in Norwalk for repaving. All southbound lanes will be closed Friday and Sunday night, and some lanes will be closed for the rest of the weekend until Monday at 5 a.m.

The north and south Interstate 5 connectors to the southbound 605 Freeway will be closed for the weekend, along with the Florence Avenue and Telegraph Road on-ramps, until early Monday morning.

Motorists using the 605 Freeway will be rerouted through surface streets.

Real-time closures can be seen on the Caltrans QuickMap website.

The section of the 605 Freeway where the work will take place carries more than 250,000 vehicles per day, the California Department of Transportation said in a release. Alternate routes include the southbound 110 and 710 freeways, and State Route 57.

The closures are part of the Super 605 Freeway corridor projects, which aims to rehabilitate the 605 Freeway from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley. At least 14 additional closures are expected over consecutive weekends and into 2025, but those dates have not been announced.