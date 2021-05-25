Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Huntington Beach raises LGBTQ flag for the first time

LGBTQ Pride flag
The city of Huntington Beach raised the LGBTQ Pride flag at City Hall for the first time on Saturday. The occasion fell on Harvey Milk Day, which celebrates the life and accomplishments of the first openly gay person elected to California public office.
(Kevin Chang / Times Community News)
By Matt Szabo
Daily Pilot
Share

The city of Huntington Beach raised the LGBTQ rainbow flag at City Hall for the first time in a ceremony over the weekend.

It will fly until the end of June. The City Council voted 6 to 0 to fly the flag and recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month during a meeting on May 3.

The flag was raised Saturday on Harvey Milk Day, which celebrates the life and accomplishments of the first openly gay person elected to public office in California. Milk was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors before he was assassinated in 1978.

Following the ceremony, city staffers also raised the LGBTQ Pride flag at the Huntington Beach Pier, the Central Library and the Senior Center in Central Park.

CaliforniaOrange County
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement