Huntington Beach raises LGBTQ flag for the first time

The city of Huntington Beach raised the LGBTQ rainbow flag at City Hall for the first time in a ceremony over the weekend.

It will fly until the end of June. The City Council voted 6 to 0 to fly the flag and recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month during a meeting on May 3.

The flag was raised Saturday on Harvey Milk Day, which celebrates the life and accomplishments of the first openly gay person elected to public office in California. Milk was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors before he was assassinated in 1978.

Following the ceremony, city staffers also raised the LGBTQ Pride flag at the Huntington Beach Pier, the Central Library and the Senior Center in Central Park.