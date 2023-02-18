Advertisement
California

Ventura County man arrested, charged in fatal shooting of his sister

Brennan Post mug shot
Brennan Post was arrested and charged Friday in the fatal shooting of his sister, Cassidy Snow, Ventura County authorities said.
(Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
A Ventura County man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting his sister, the county sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Brennan Post, 33, after responding to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the Thousand Oaks area about 1:12 a.m. Friday and finding Post’s sister, 25-year-old Cassidy Snow, fatally wounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies spoke with Post and other family members who live at the home, and were told Post had shot his sister, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies executed a search warrant at the home and recovered a firearm, the office said. Medical personnel declared Snow dead at the scene.

Post was being held on $2-million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an alleged motive for the shooting. No other suspects are believed to have been involved, the sheriff’s office said.

California
Kevin Rector

