3 people found fatally stabbed multiple times in Baldwin Park home a day after Christmas

The Baldwin Park police and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to multiple people stabbed at the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue in Baldwin Park at 6:48 p.m. Thursday. Two females and one male were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were found dead inside a Baldwin Park home a day after Christmas, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Authorities discovered three bodies — two females and a male — at a home on the 4700 block of Bogart Avenue around 6:48 p.m. Thursday.

No details were available, but the case is being treated as a homicide investigation.

Baldwin Park police told reporters the victims were stabbed multiple times and a person of interest was in custody. The man encountered the police when they arrived at the home and crashed his car nearby, police said.

“I know he came from the house, but I don’t know if he actually lives there yet, or what his association is to the house,” said Lt. Michael Modica told KABC-TV.

Authorities added they did not consider the violence a random act but did not comment on a motive.