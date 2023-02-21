Advertisement
California

IRS employee made a ‘few thousand’ selling morphine to co-worker. Then her colleague OD’d

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
While working for the IRS in Fresno, a woman sold morphine to a co-worker, who then overdosed and died, federal prosecutors say.

Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to selling morphine contributing to the death, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.

In 2020, when she was a clerk at the Internal Revenue Service in Fresno, Aispuro-Camacho sold morphine pills, which she had been prescribed, to a co-worker.

The co-worker fatally overdosed on the pills the next day, prosecutors said.

It was not the first time that Aispuro-Camacho had sold medications she had been prescribed to the co-worker, officials said.

She had profited a “few thousand dollars” from at least five sales to the individual.

Aispuro-Camacho faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1-million fine when she is sentenced on June 20.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

