Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

The body of a dead man was found at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship “observed the person floating near the entrance to Angels Gate — that’s the breakwater coming into the Port of L.A.,” said port spokesperson Phillip Sanfield. The Los Angeles Port Police were alerted just after 4:30 p.m., Sanfield said.

Boats from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Port Police responded to the scene, according to Sanfield and LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey. After the call, a Port Police boat took the body to an LAFD station on the water, Sanfield said.

California Daughter of L.A. police union boss involved in shooting of pellet-gun-wielding woman When Jacqueline McBride and two other Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a homeless woman last week as she pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at them she became the third member of her immediate family on the force to shoot someone.

Advertisement

The deceased is a man estimated to be in his 40s, Sanfield said. He has not been identified.

It was not immediately clear how long the deceased had been in the water when he was spotted by the Coast Guard. It was also not immediately clear where the man had been prior to the water, with Sanfield saying that it was possible that the man might have been on a boat or on nearby rocks where fishermen sometimes congregate.

Port Police will lead the investigation into the death.