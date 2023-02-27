Advertisement
California

Body found floating at the Port of Los Angeles

A view of ships in the distance
Container ships outside the Angels Gate entrance to the Port of Los Angeles are seen from the cliffs at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro in 2014.
(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)
By Julia WickStaff Writer 
The body of a dead man was found at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A U.S. Coast Guard ship “observed the person floating near the entrance to Angels Gate — that’s the breakwater coming into the Port of L.A.,” said port spokesperson Phillip Sanfield. The Los Angeles Port Police were alerted just after 4:30 p.m., Sanfield said.

Boats from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Port Police responded to the scene, according to Sanfield and LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey. After the call, a Port Police boat took the body to an LAFD station on the water, Sanfield said.

The deceased is a man estimated to be in his 40s, Sanfield said. He has not been identified.

It was not immediately clear how long the deceased had been in the water when he was spotted by the Coast Guard. It was also not immediately clear where the man had been prior to the water, with Sanfield saying that it was possible that the man might have been on a boat or on nearby rocks where fishermen sometimes congregate.

Port Police will lead the investigation into the death.

