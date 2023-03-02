Slightly warmer temperatures returning to Southern California, but some areas still under cold weather advisory

Sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are returning to parts of Southern California, but a cold weather advisory will remain in effect for some inland and mountain areas at least until Monday, according to forecasters.

Los Angeles County health officials issued the advisory on Wednesday and warned that freezing temperatures in the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and at Mt. Wilson would continue until early next week. The cold streak is also expected to remain in other valley and inland areas, such as Woodland Hills and Pomona, until Friday.

“Shelters and other public facilities are open for those who have no access to a warm space,” county health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “It’s also important for everyone to make sure they are staying warm safely — never heat a home with a stove, oven or barbecue as this could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Health risks for those who are unsheltered include hypothermia and frostbite. Officials warned against using unsafe methods for heating, such as charcoal grills or camp stoves, that could cause fires.

Responding to severe winter storms that have pounded the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support disaster response and relief in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and several other counties across Northern California.

Communities from Lake Arrowhead to Lake Tahoe have been hammered by snow storms that have left highways shuttered and people with dwindling food supplies stranded. The state’s Office of Emergency Services is working with the California Department of Transportation and San Bernardino County officials to clear mountain roads, bringing in additional snow plows and road crews.

Eric Boldt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard, said a cold front making its way down from Canada was partly responsible for the most recent cold front.

“We’ve had these cold weather systems come down from the north and reinforce cold air,” Boldt said. “The one that came in last week brought in very low snow levels. We also have quite a bit of precipitation, particularly last Friday and Saturday with that front and we had another system move in yesterday.”

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to be sunny Thursday with a high of 61 degrees, forecasters said. Highs ranging from 58 and 62 degrees will remain through the weekend.

If Los Angeles peaks at 61 degrees on Thursday, that would break an eight-day streak of sub-60 temperatures that marks the city’s longest such cold spell since 2005, according to the weather service.

Nighttime lows in the 40s are expected to continue through Sunday. Los Angeles on Thursday could tie the record for the coldest day this year. Downtown Los Angeles dipped to 40 degrees on Feb. 16 and Feb. 26.

The National Weather Service also issued a warning on Wednesday about dangerous marine conditions, high surf and the possibility of vessels capsizing. But Boldt said conditions have improved since then.

Surf that peaked at 10 to 13 feet at Central Coast beaches and 4 to 8 feet in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Wednesday have now receded “to slightly above normal” patterns of 5 to 6 feet.

“All the trends are improving today as far as sea conditions, and clouds have cleared up as the storm has moved east toward New Mexico,” Boldt said.

Davis, the county health officer, issued an ocean water advisory that will remain in effect until Saturday at 8 a.m., asking swimmers to stay out of the water. The recent rainfall pushed bacteria, chemicals, debris and trash from city streets into the sea.

Health officials said those who enter the water risk illness.