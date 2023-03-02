California

Vigil Mass held for Auxiliary Bishop found slain in Hacienda Heights home

College Seminarian Vincent DeVetis, middle, processes at the start of the vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Francine OrrStaff Photographer 
A vigil Mass was held Thursday for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old O’Connell, who was found shot just before 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, is being remembered with three days of funeral services.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the cathedral.

(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
The casket is closed before the vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A vigil Mass is held Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Archbishop Jose H. Gomez during the Vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O'Connell.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
People gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday for a vigil Mass for Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Trinitarian of Mary Sisters walk into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the vigil Mass.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Cardinal Roger Mahony, Archbishop Emeritus prays over the casket during the vigil Mass.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Family members of Auxiliary Bishop O'Connell walked with the casket after the vigil Mass.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
California
Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was raised in Colorado and earned bachelor’s degrees in both history and art from the University of Saint Mary. In 2022, Orr received the coveted Dart Award for Excellence in Coverage of Trauma and the National Headliner Award. She also won the 2020 Meyer “Mike” Berger and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012.

