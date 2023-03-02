Vigil Mass held for Auxiliary Bishop found slain in Hacienda Heights home

A vigil Mass was held Thursday for Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old O’Connell, who was found shot just before 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at his home in Hacienda Heights, is being remembered with three days of funeral services.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the cathedral.

The Vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

The casket is closed before the vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A vigil Mass is held Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez during the Vigil Mass for Catholic Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

People gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday for a vigil Mass for Auxiliary Bishop David Gerard O’Connell. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Trinitarian of Mary Sisters walk into the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels for the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Cardinal Roger Mahony, Archbishop Emeritus prays over the casket during the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)

Family members of Auxiliary Bishop O’Connell walked with the casket after the vigil Mass. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)