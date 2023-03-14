UCLA frat house burglarized by laptop thieves as students slept

A UCLA frat house was burglarized by thieves who swiped laptops, computers and other property as the students slept, according to the campus police department.

A pair of suspects — a man and a woman — slipped into the home in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue on Friday morning around 8 a.m. to commit the burglary, according to the UCLA Police Department.

All of the burglary victims were UCLA students. No injuries were reported, according to the department.

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

The burglary came five days after a UCLA staff member was robbed at gunpoint by two men — one in a ski mask — on a street off campus, UCLA police said. The suspects fled in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Recent crime statistics for UCLA were not immediately available.

A UCLA crime data report detailing 2021 statistics showed burglaries trending upward, compared to 2019 and 2020, with 66 on-campus burglaries in 2021 compared to 47 in 2019.

Off-campus properties, however, saw a decline in burglaries with 27 in 2021 compared to 43 the year before.