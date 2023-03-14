Advertisement
California

UCLA frat house burglarized by laptop thieves as students slept

Close-up of a statue of a bear near a person walking by
A student walks past the UCLA bear in Bruin plaza on Tuesday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A UCLA frat house was burglarized by thieves who swiped laptops, computers and other property as the students slept, according to the campus police department.

A pair of suspects — a man and a woman — slipped into the home in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue on Friday morning around 8 a.m. to commit the burglary, according to the UCLA Police Department.

All of the burglary victims were UCLA students. No injuries were reported, according to the department.

Advertisement

Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

The burglary came five days after a UCLA staff member was robbed at gunpoint by two men — one in a ski mask — on a street off campus, UCLA police said. The suspects fled in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Recent crime statistics for UCLA were not immediately available.

A UCLA crime data report detailing 2021 statistics showed burglaries trending upward, compared to 2019 and 2020, with 66 on-campus burglaries in 2021 compared to 47 in 2019.

Off-campus properties, however, saw a decline in burglaries with 27 in 2021 compared to 43 the year before.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement