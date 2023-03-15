8 children at Sun Valley school are treated after possibly eating marijuana gummies

Eight children, some as young as 12 years old, were treated Wednesday at Sun Valley Magnet School after possibly consuming marijuana gummies, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The incident was reported just before 1:20 p.m. at the school in the 7300 block of Bakman Avenue.

The children, ages 12 to 16, fell ill and were evaluated at the scene. All were conscious, breathing and ambulatory, fire officials said.

Five patients were transported to local hospitals and three were released to their parents.

Sun Valley Magnet School, which serves middle- and high-school students, shares an address with ISANA Cardinal Academy, which is for kindergartners through eighth-graders. It was unclear what school the students were affiliated with.

“Though all eight patients were discovered upon the campus of Sun Valley Magnet School, a confirmation of how each may be affiliated with the campus remains a matter for LAUSD officials,” fire officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.