Sacramento police close streets around federal buildings, detain person due to ‘suspicious circumstances’

Sacramento police closed off several streets in the city’s downtown core around multiple federal buildings Thursday morning due to “suspicious circumstances,” according to authorities.

Sacramento police did not immediately offer more details on the situation but announced that a person of interest was detained related to the closure.

Police announced just after 8 a.m. they were assisting federal authorities to respond to the incident. By around 9:30 a.m. police reopened most of the streets in the area except for 5th Street between H Street and I Street.

On Twitter, Sacramento-based attorney Mark Reichel posted a picture of what looked like police tape around a truck parked outside the federal courthouse on I Street near 5th Street.

This is a developing story.