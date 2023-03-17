L.A. Marathon 2023: Cloudy skies and cool temperatures expected for the annual trek

The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon will kick off at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday morning, with 22,000 participants making the trek toward the finish line at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

The 26.2-mile route will take runners past some of region’s most popular neighborhoods and communities, including Chinatown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City.

The participants can expect cool temperatures during the race. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

But the trek toward the coast on Sunday will mean dozens of street closures along the way in Los Angeles, Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City.

The race will be televised by KTLA, Channel 5, and streamed live on the L.A. Marathon’s Facebook page.

The marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m., but streets along the route will be closed off as early as 4 a.m. The main route will include portions of Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Much of downtown and Century City will be effectively closed off to vehicles for much of the race.

Streets will be reopened as runners stream through the area toward the finish line. For example, streets around downtown should be reopened by 10 a.m. and in Hollywood, by noon.

Near the finish line in Century City, some streets like Santa Monica Boulevard, Century Park East and Avenue of the Stars will remain closed until 8 p.m.

Race organizers note that although the marathon route will be closed off, so will several adjoining and streets. Several freeway ramps on the northbound lanes of the 110, the 101 and the southbound 405 freeways will also be closed.

Started in 1986, the Los Angeles Marathon had been a race from downtown to the coast in Santa Monica, but in 2021 organizers unveiled a new “Stadium to the Stars” course, with runners turning around before reaching Santa Monica and heading back toward Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City instead.

A cash price of $6,000 is offered to the winner of the men and women’s races. A prize of $2,500 is also given to the winner of the wheelchair division.

Last year, John Korir of Kenya won the men’s division in 2:09:07. Devline Meringor of Kenya won the women’s division in 2:25:03.