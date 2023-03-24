Ride-share driver shot dead by passenger in 7-Eleven parking lot, authorities say

The body of a man shot in his car in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Lynwood early Friday morning is removed by coroner’s officials. The driver picked up two men and stopped at the 7-Eleven around 1:30 a.m. before he was shot, according to authorities.

A ride-share driver was shot dead by one of his passengers in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Lynwood early Friday, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, had picked up two men and stopped at the store in the 2800 block of East Imperial Highway around 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At the 7-Eleven, the driver, believed to be in his late 30s, got into a fight with the men, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

During the altercation, one of the men took out a gun and shot the driver, authorities said. The two men then stole the car and fled the scene.

Police responded to the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He died at the scene.

The car was found nearby and the two suspects have not been arrested, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The Sheriff’s Department could not confirm which ride-share company the victim worked for.

The driver was identified by KNBC as an Uber driver and a married father of two young children.