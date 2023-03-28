Disney’s planned community in California takes shape with nod to ‘The Incredibles’

An artist’s rendering of Parr House, inspired by the midcentury-style home of the famous family of superheroes from Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2.”

The House of Mouse? Think a whole lot bigger.

Officials on Friday released fresh details about the first Storyliving by Disney project in Riverside County, an ambitious effort to infuse a master-planned community with the Burbank entertainment giant’s trademark whimsy and wonder.

Among the newly unveiled features of the in-the-works Cotino community is the “Parr House” — a gathering space inspired in name, design and decor by the midcentury-style home of the superhero family in the Disney and Pixar film “Incredibles 2.”

Along with a main entertaining room featuring an indoor/outdoor rock fireplace, the Parr House will include an art studio, kitchen, dining room, boardroom and five bedrooms.

An artist’s rendering of Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community coming to life in Rancho Mirage. Individuals who purchase a membership in the Artisan Club will have access to an array of offerings infused with unique Disney and Pixar touches. (Walt Disney Imagineering)

It will also have an elevated patio featuring views of the nearby mountains, as well as the community’s 24-acre “grand oasis.”

Access to the Parr House, as well as other community features such as a designated beach area and certain events and activities will be open to those who opt to purchase membership in what Storyliving by Disney calls the Artisan Club.

“From Disney entertainment and events to spaces inspired by Disney stories, club members will truly experience Disney story living,” Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, said in a statement.

Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents.

“A professionally managed public beach park will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass,” the venture said in a statement.

Cotino is being built on 618 acres in the city of Rancho Mirage, near where Walt Disney Co.’s namesake founder once owned a home.

“Walt Disney was so inspired by this place — he called it his ‘laughing place,’” Amy Young, a Walt Disney Imagineering creative director, said in a video posted to the Disney Parks YouTube channel. “In a sense, we’re following Walt’s footsteps here. The same things that inspired him years ago, they inspire us today. The area has this real energy to it, and you can see why Walt loved it.”

For the project, Disney is collaborating with Arizona-based DMB Development, which specializes in planned communities.

An artist’s rendering of the Artisan Club entrance, where members will experience a touch of the Disney lifestyle in clubhouse complex featuring distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation and entertainment. (Walt Disney Imagineering)

Cotino will ultimately include somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,932 residential units. Sales are anticipated to begin in 2023, with the first homes expected to be complete in 2024.

Various home types will be available, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. At least one section of the development will be designated for residents age 55 or older.

“Storyliving by Disney master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives,” the venture said.

Other locations are being explored for potential future projects, but no details have yet been publicly announced.

Disney, like many of its competitors, has faced pressure to rein in costs — particularly in the increasingly crowded streaming arena. Along with Disney+, the company also owns ESPN+ and two-thirds of Hulu.

The company’s chief executive, Bob Iger, on Monday provided more details of his plan to cut 7,000 jobs as part of a wider effort to rejuvenate its finances and reach profitability in its streaming business.

According to people familiar with the matter, the layoffs are spread throughout the company — affecting roles in the units formerly known as Disney General Entertainment and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, as well as corporate positions and jobs in the theme parks, experiences and consumer products business.

Times staff writer Ryan Faughnder contributed to this report.