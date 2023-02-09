Advertisement
Company Town

Nelson Peltz declares Disney proxy fight ‘over’ after Bob Iger announces dramatic changes

Nelson Peltz
Activist investor Nelson Peltz had been campaigning to join the Disney board.
(Kareem Elgazzar / Cincinnati Enquirer via Associated Press)
By Ryan FaughnderCompany Town Senior Editor 
Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday declared that the Walt Disney Co. proxy fight is over.

Peltz, whose campaign to join the Disney board has been a thorn in Chief Executive Bob Iger’s side, told CNBC that he’d given up his battle after Iger announced details of a dramatic restructuring at the company. Iger on Wednesday disclosed that Disney would embark on a $5.5-billion cost-saving program, including 7,000 job cuts.

“Now Disney plans to do everything we wanted them to do,” Peltz told Jim Cramer on CNBC. “We wish the very best to Bob, this management team and the board. We will be watching. We will be rooting.”

Peltz had been lobbying Disney executives and board members since July. His efforts to win over Disney shareholders included sharp criticisms of the company, alleging poor succession planning and “self-inflicted” wounds such as the $71.3-billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

