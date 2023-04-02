San Bernardino man arrested after fight broke out at Huntington Beach pro-Trump gathering

Skateboarders clash with a group of demonstrators gathered in support of recently indicted former President Trump in front of Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A 33-year-old San Bernardino man was arrested after a fight broke out during a Saturday protest near the Huntington Beach Pier, where supporters of former President Trump gathered following the announcement he had been indicted.

Daniel Salvador Angulo Serrano was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after a fight broke out near the pier where Trump supporters had gathered, according to Huntington Beach Police. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, according to police records.

“We did have, for the most part, a peaceful protest,” said Jennifer Carey, public affairs manager for the city of Huntington Beach. A person who suffered “minor injuries” related to the fight was taken to a hospital as a precaution, Carey said.

The Times previously reported that two demonstrators at the protest were hit with skateboards, and one of the victims had been leading chants that denounced the indictment against the former president. The victim was bleeding from the head. One demonstrator who said he witnessed the attack on fellow demonstrators told The Times that the attack was unprovoked.

Earlier last week, Trump’s attorneys confirmed the former president had been indicted in New York City on charges related to an alleged payment made to a porn actor during the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. It is the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been criminally prosecuted.