Strong winds to hit Southern California as region braces for possible outages, fire risk

A wind turbine farm off Highway 14 in Mojave. A high wind warning is in effect for the San Gabriel Mountains, Ventura County mountains, Antelope Valley foothills, Antelope Valley, the Interstate 5 corridor and the Highway 14 corridor.

Strong winds are expected to hit much of Southern California on Monday, bringing the risk of downed trees, power outages and elevated fire danger.

A high wind warning is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for the San Gabriel Mountains, Ventura County mountains, Antelope Valley foothills, Antelope Valley, the Interstate 5 corridor and the Highway 14 corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds could reach 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph, according to the weather service. Large objects, such as trees and power lines, could be downed by the winds. Power outages are to be expected.

The weather service has advised against traveling in forested areas near trees and branches. It has also advised residents to stay on the lower levels of their homes during the storms and to avoid windows.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a “high” wildfire danger rating for the city Monday, encouraging residents to make sure their properties follow brush clearance requirements.

The winds are expected to last through Monday night, with “damaging” winds in desert and mountain regions, according to the weather service.

Mountains along the Kern County line could see precipitation and snow levels around 2,500 feet Monday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow could fall; the Tejon Pass on Interstate 5 could also get up to an inch of snow. Caltrans warned of windy conditions and slippery roadways on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine.