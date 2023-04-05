City of Brawley reaches $1-million settlement in suit alleging officer raped DUI suspect

The July 3, 2020, booking photo of former Brawley police Officer Ricardo Gabriel Valdez at the Brawley Superior Courthouse.

The city of Brawley agreed to pay a $1-million settlement to a woman who accused a city police officer of rape after he arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence, her attorneys announced Wednesday.

Former Brawley police Officer Ricardo Gabriel Valdez drove the woman back to her home in a patrol car, where she allegedly woke up to the officer having sex with her, according to the suit. Valdez left the DUI citation on her bedside when he left, according to the woman’s complaint.

“This horrible incident has changed my life, and I am glad I can begin to put it behind me,” the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said in a statement provided by her attorneys. “I am discouraged and upset that a police officer took advantage of his badge.”

In a lawsuit filed in Jan. 21, 2021, attorneys for the woman called the officer’s actions “brazen, malicious, sadistic, offensive to human dignity and cruel.”

The woman was pulled over by Valdez on June 20, 2020, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Brawley, a city with more than 26,000 residents, is located about 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial County.

According to the complaint, Valdez handcuffed her, put her in his patrol car, and “took her into custody for several hours during which time Officer Valdez drove Plaintiff in and around the City of Brawley.”

Valdez took the woman to a hospital to get her blood drawn for an alcohol level test, then drove her to her home.

Attorneys for the woman alleged Valdez was wearing his uniform, badge and carried his service weapon into the home, using his authority as a police officer during the incident.

In court documents, city officials disputed the allegation that Valdez used his role as a law enforcement officer, stating that according to the woman’s account, she was unconscious during the alleged attack.

“Taking advantage of a victim’s incapacity or unconsciousness is not the same as misusing coercive law enforcement authority to accomplish rape,” a brief filed by attorneys for the city.

Valdez sperm was was found in the woman’s home, according to the suit. According to court records, Valdez admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it had been consensual.

Valdez was charged by the Imperial County district attorney in July 7, 2020, with multiple felony counts, including assault by a public officer, sexual battery, rape of an unconscious victim and burglary.

According to court records, the charges were dismissed on July 30, 2021. Court records don’t explain why the charges were dismissed, but a local newspaper covering the hearing cited Deputy Dist. Atty. Danuta Tuszynska, who told a judge prosecutors had found “exculpatory information” that “question gravely the credibility of the complaining witness.”

Valdez was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, and later resigned.

Brawley city officials, and attorneys representing the city in the suit, did not respond to a request for comment about the settlement. Attorneys representing Valdez also did not respond.

In a statement provided by her attorneys, the woman said she was relieved the case was settled.

“This has been horrific in many ways,” the statement read. “No amount of settlement can change what I have had to endure these past few years.”