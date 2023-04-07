Police pursue attempted murder suspect throughout South L.A.
Los Angeles police were pursuing an attempted murder suspect Friday as he drove his pickup truck throughout South Los Angeles.
The pursuit started just before 12:15 p.m. at 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard, police officials said.
The chase continued near LAX the Los Angeles International Airport before heading back into South L.A., with the suspect’s truck ramming into other vehicles, officials said.
At one point, the truck stopped in the middle of a roadway and three people exited with one person jumping into an SUV that sped off, footage from KTLA-Tv Channel 5 showed.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
