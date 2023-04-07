Advertisement
Police pursue attempted murder suspect throughout South L.A.

Police arrest a man after a pursuit.
Los Angeles police arrested an attempted murder suspect Friday after a pursuit ended in West Carson.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police were pursuing an attempted murder suspect Friday as he drove his pickup truck throughout South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started just before 12:15 p.m. at 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard, police officials said.

The chase continued near LAX the Los Angeles International Airport before heading back into South L.A., with the suspect’s truck ramming into other vehicles, officials said.

At one point, the truck stopped in the middle of a roadway and three people exited with one person jumping into an SUV that sped off, footage from KTLA-Tv Channel 5 showed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

