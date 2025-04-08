Hit-and-run on 134 Freeway triggers Eagle Rock manhunt, a shooting and 3 arrests

A crash on the 134 Freeway prompted a manhunt and the arrest of a man and two women in Eagle Rock on Tuesday.

Three suspects are in custody after a hit-and-run on the 134 Freeway led to a manhunt in Eagle Rock and a shooting that wounded one person, authorities said.

A three-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound 134 Freeway near Figueroa Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. One person was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries and three others fled the scene, the spokesperson said.

As authorities searched for the suspects by ground and air, police said gunshots were reported at a home in the 1200 block of Eagle Vista Drive. One person appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening wounds, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Advertisement

Authorities are trying to determine who opened fire, the LAPD spokesperson said. The California Highway Patrol confirmed it was not involved in the shooting.

A crash on the 134 Freeway prompted a manhunt and the arrest of a man and two women in Eagle Rock on April 8. (KTLA)

Two women and one man were taken into custody, the police spokesperson said. The individuals were not immediately identified.

Advertisement

KTLA helicopters captured aerial footage of two women exiting the Eagle Vista Drive home with their hands raised shortly before 5 p.m. A man was taken into custody after entering the backyard of a nearby home, the news station reported.

The three-vehicle crash snarled traffic and closed several lanes on the 134 Freeway. As of 5:40 p.m. the eastbound HOV lane was open on the freeway, but the remaining eastbound lanes were closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story.