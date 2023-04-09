Easter celebrations get underway in Southern California

Angels adorn windows at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A.

Easter Sunday services are underway in much of Southern California, marked by sunrise Masses and free meals for homeless individuals.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels is marking the holiday with a 10 a.m. service in English by Msgr. Antonio Cacciapuoti, the church’s new pastor. Archbishop José H. Gomez will lead the 12:30 p.m. Spanish service.

The Masses are streamed online on the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ website and Facebook page.

The Midnight Mission is serving nearly 2,000 people with a traditional Easter meal and hygiene items in front of its building in downtown L.A.’s skid row. Actor Mr. T is among those preparing and serving food.

There is also an Easter Village where children can meet play with the Easter Bunny, who will present candy and other treats to the youngsters.

Some celebrated the holiday bright and early, with a 6 a.m. sunrise Mass by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church south of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Revive L.A. Church held a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades.

City News Service contributed to this report.