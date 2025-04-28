32 of the best weekend brunch spots in L.A.

Brunch is a no-holds-barred meal for maximalists. Mimosas aren’t just customary, they’re poured endlessly. Bloody Marys and micheladas serve as appetizers, garnished with celery stalks, bacon, stuffed olives or shrimp. French toast, frittatas and benedicts share menu space with seafood towers, stacked sandwiches and caviar service.

Weekend brunch invites us to suspend belief — it’s easy to pretend that eggs don’t run $10 for a dozen as we order forearm-length breakfast burritos and plate-sized scrambles. Furthermore, it’s an excuse to say yes — yes to adding avocado, bacon and another round of drinks.

Here in Los Angeles, we do brunch right. That means sun-dappled patios and rooftops overlooking the Pacific Ocean or the Hollywood sign. Creative menus that celebrate local producers and our city’s diverse culinary landscape. Alongside the usual pancakes and hashes, you’ll find Taiwanese egg crepes, pistachio-dusted mochi beignets, Turkish flatbread topped with spicy soujouk sausage and gochujang-glazed fried chicken.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

The best part of brunch — typically offered between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — is that the day is just beginning. It reminds us of the limitless possibility that weekends hold: After we’re done, we might frolic to a museum or pool party, take a nap, or all three before Monday rolls back around.

From rustic cabins serving oak-grilled sirloin and eggs off Mulholland to beachside destinations with nostalgic coffee cake, here are 32 L.A. restaurants to bookmark for a memorable weekend brunch.



—Danielle Dorsey