32 of the best weekend brunch spots in L.A.
Brunch is a no-holds-barred meal for maximalists. Mimosas aren’t just customary, they’re poured endlessly. Bloody Marys and micheladas serve as appetizers, garnished with celery stalks, bacon, stuffed olives or shrimp. French toast, frittatas and benedicts share menu space with seafood towers, stacked sandwiches and caviar service.
Weekend brunch invites us to suspend belief — it’s easy to pretend that eggs don’t run $10 for a dozen as we order forearm-length breakfast burritos and plate-sized scrambles. Furthermore, it’s an excuse to say yes — yes to adding avocado, bacon and another round of drinks.
Here in Los Angeles, we do brunch right. That means sun-dappled patios and rooftops overlooking the Pacific Ocean or the Hollywood sign. Creative menus that celebrate local producers and our city’s diverse culinary landscape. Alongside the usual pancakes and hashes, you’ll find Taiwanese egg crepes, pistachio-dusted mochi beignets, Turkish flatbread topped with spicy soujouk sausage and gochujang-glazed fried chicken.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
The best part of brunch — typically offered between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. — is that the day is just beginning. It reminds us of the limitless possibility that weekends hold: After we’re done, we might frolic to a museum or pool party, take a nap, or all three before Monday rolls back around.
From rustic cabins serving oak-grilled sirloin and eggs off Mulholland to beachside destinations with nostalgic coffee cake, here are 32 L.A. restaurants to bookmark for a memorable weekend brunch.
—Danielle Dorsey
Alder & Sage
Alta Adams
Azay
Baltaire
Cafe 2001
This is just one of many dishes that has quickly attracted a devoted following in the Arts District for Cafe 2001, an industrial-chic space that opened earlier this year on the backside of Junya Yamasaki’s izakaya-inspired Yess. Clark was Yamasaki’s sous chef before turning his attention to the mostly daytime spot with weekend wine bar hours. If you go savory, try Clark’s terrine plate, his avocado toast topped with a garden of greens and pea tendrils, his hard-to-stop-eating caponata or smoked trout slices on fried hash brown blocks with a dollop of huckleberry jam that works beautifully with the fish. If there are jelly doughnuts or cherry pie or, really, any of the cafe’s baked goods, don’t hesitate to add something sweet to your order. There isn’t a full bar, but there are shandies with matcha and beer, hot shochu toddies with yuzu and a smartly curated selection of wine.
Caldo Verde
Carnal
Claire's at the Museum
DTLA Cheese Superette
Edgemar
Found Oyster
The dinner menu is available for brunch. The scallop tostada with apple and yuzu kosho is standard for me, along with a dozen oysters featuring as many varieties as they’ll let me sample, the pucker-inducing Sicilian crudo and lobster bisque roll with fries (and topped with caviar if I’m feeling fancy). The wine here is too good to subdue with juice. Instead, ask your server for a recommendation from the natural-leaning list.
Ka'teen
La Casita Mexicana
Luminarias
Manhattan Beach Post
Mardi Gras Tuesday
Merois
Mother Tongue
Mr. T
Oh La La
The Old Place
Pez Coastal Kitchen
Playa Provisions
Redbird
République
RVR
Ryla
Saltie Girl
Trani's Dockside Station
Two Hommés
Yang's Kitchen
Zaytinya
