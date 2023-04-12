Advertisement
California

Teen shot and killed in botched Koreatown robbery, police say

A stretcher is rolled to the open door of a coroner's van.
An investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt in Koreatown Tuesday night.
(KTLA)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Koreatown Tuesday night during a botched robbery, police said.

The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with another individual around 10:30 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and 7th Street when an unknown man approached the vehicle and demanded his property, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of the car attempted to drive away and the would-be-robber fired shots at the car, striking the victim, who died at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement